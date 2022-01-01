Go
Toast

Sea Island

High quality seafood served in a family friendly, counter service restaurant.

10303 IH-10 West

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Regular Fried Fish Filet #14$11.99
Hand breaded whitefish filets.
Large Lemon Pepper Fish$14.99
A lightly breaded fish filet, sprinkled with lemon pepper and broiled.
World Famous Charbroiled Shrimp$13.99
Lightly breaded shrimp seasoned with lemon pepper and grilled.
Lemon Pepper Fish$12.99
A lightly breaded fish filet, sprinkled with lemon pepper and broiled.
Hushpuppies (2)$0.49
Aransas Platter$14.99
Six wild-caught fried shrimp, two stuffed shrimp and one fried whitefish filet.
Large Shrimp & Fish Filet$13.99
Hand breaded fried wild-caught shrimp and whitefish filet.
B. Lunch - Fried Shrimp & Fish Filet$9.99
Hand breaded fried wild-caught shrimp and whitefish filet.
Lemon Pepper Fish & Grilled Shrimp$15.99
Our signature lemon pepper fish filet, lightly breaded and broiled, plus seven grilled shrimp seasoned with lemon pepper.
Large Fried Fish Filet #14$13.99
Hand breaded whitefish filets.
See full menu

Location

10303 IH-10 West

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The County Line I-10

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Hon Machi Korean BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tommy's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Hops

No reviews yet

A true craft beer tap room serving the best in local and national craft beers.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston