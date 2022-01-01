Go
Toast

Sea Island

High quality seafood served in a family friendly, counter service restaurant.

322 W Rector St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Colossal Shrimp$14.99
Six wild-caught colossal shrimp, butterflied, hand breaded and fried.
Large Shrimp & Fish Filet$13.99
Hand breaded fried wild-caught shrimp and whitefish filet.
Large Fried Fish Filet #14$13.99
Hand breaded whitefish filets.
Hushpuppies (2)$0.49
Regular Shrimp & Fish Filet$11.99
Hand breaded fried wild-caught shrimp and whitefish filet.
Lemon Pepper Fish & Grilled Shrimp$15.99
Our signature lemon pepper fish filet, lightly breaded and broiled, plus seven grilled shrimp seasoned with lemon pepper.
Aransas Platter$14.99
Six wild-caught fried shrimp, two stuffed shrimp and one fried whitefish filet.
World Famous Charbroiled Shrimp$13.99
Lightly breaded shrimp seasoned with lemon pepper and grilled.
Regular Fried Fish Filet #14$11.99
Hand breaded whitefish filets.
Lemon Pepper Fish$12.99
A lightly breaded fish filet, sprinkled with lemon pepper and broiled.
See full menu

Location

322 W Rector St

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

No reviews yet

Fresh, Delicious and made when you order. Picnikins has provided high quality food and service for more than 30 years!

GOOD BURGER CO. - Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston