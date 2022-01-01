Sea Legs At The Beach
Come in and enjoy!
17851 Pacific Coast Hwy,Ste 24
Location
17851 Pacific Coast Hwy,Ste 24
Huntington Beach CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Ai Pono - Bolsa Chica
THE BEST HAWAII STREET FOOD IN ORANGE COUNTY!
Olive Pit
For many generations our family has been dedicated to serving the best of Mediterranean cuisine.
Serving Greek and Italian classic dishes prepared old world style...
Jon's Coffee Shop
SPREADING GOOD VIBRATIONS FOR NEARLY 50 YEARS.
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach
Just Hangin Out!!