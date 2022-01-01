Go
Sea Level NC

Located in the heart of Uptown, Sea Level NC is committed to sourcing and serving only non-threatened species. Our core offerings, including our signature oyster, are harvested from NC farms and in partnership with Carolina fisherman.

SEAFOOD

129 E. 5th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (2129 reviews)

Popular Items

Lobster Roll$30.00
Maine or Connecticut style
Fried NC Catfish$24.00
Carolina Classics catfish, Hoppin' John, HNG pork belly, Anson Mills Gold rice, green tomato relish
Fries$5.00
Atlantic Salmon*$27.00
Root vegetable hash, broccolini, herbed creme fraiche, pickled mustard seeds
Utensil Packet
We strive to be sustainable whenever possible. Please note that we do not automatically provide utensil packets with To-Go orders. However, we are happy to provide them upon request.
East Coast Shrimp Po Boy$16.50
crispy shrimp, local tomato, lettuce, house dill pickles, toasted local, hoagie, Cajun aioli
Blackened Shrimp Taco$5.50
Hatch chili creme, red cabbage, pineapple salsa
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
spicy honey, dill pickles, ranch, mixed greens
Fried Oyster Taco$5.50
jalapeno aioli, greens
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

129 E. 5th St

Charlotte NC

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
