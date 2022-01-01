Go
Sea Level Oyster Bar

2 floors boasting spectacular views of the Salem Harbor, offering waterfront dining on our seasonal
patio. Featuring fresh seafood, raw bar, pizzas and sandwiches, 20 craft beers and cocktails.
**For guests with food allergies please call the restaurant at 978-741-0555**

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

94 Wharf St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1322 reviews)

Popular Items

HADDOCK$27.00
Crabmeat crusted, seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes, lemon chive butter sauce
BAJA TACO (3)$18.00
Lightly fried cod, lettuce, avocado salsa, cotija and pepper jack cheese, cilantro lime crème fraîche, soft shell
COOL RANCH CHICKEN TACOS (3)$16.00
Pulled chicken, crunchy ranch taco shells, avocado tomato salsa, pepper jack cheese, cotija cheese, chipotle ranch
CAESAR SALAD$8.00
Romaine, Parmesan, croûtons, caesar dressing
CURBSIDE( Include make, model and color of your car in the special request option))
Select this option if you want your to-go order brought to your car
NEW ENGLAND CHOWDER$8.00
A New England favorite, with corn & a bacon base
LOBSTER ROLL$30.00
A New England favorite, lemon & Old Bay mayo, house-made chips & coleslaw
CRISPY MAITLAND PICKLES$10.00
Lightly fried, chipotle ranch
VANILLA BEAN SALAD$10.00
Field greens. Vanilla bean vinaigrette. Blueberries. Sugared walnuts and brie
Do you Need Silverware for your To-Go order?
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

94 Wharf St

Salem MA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

