Sea Level Oyster Bar

Boasting spectacular views of the Merrimack River on our seasonal
patio. Featuring fresh seafood, raw bar, pizzas and sandwiches, 20 craft beers and cocktails.
**For guests with food allergies please call the restaurant at 978-462-8862**

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1 MARKET SQ • $$

Avg 4 (1265 reviews)

Popular Items

ISLAND CHICKEN$15.00
Lightly fried, on a skewer tossed in sweet chili glaze and pineapple salsa
KID CHICKEN FINGERS$12.00
Served with French fries, chips, apple sauce or kids salad
KIDS FISH & CHIPS$12.00
Served with French fries, chips, apple sauce or kids salad
BAJA TACOS$18.00
Lightly fried cod, lettuce, pepper jack, avocado salsa, cilantro crema, soft flour tortilla
BURGER$17.00
8oz combo chuck-short rib patty cooked to order, served with fries, coleslaw, lettuce, tomato, onion & side of Sea Level sauce. Add sautéed mushrooms, onion, peppers, bacon, Swiss, American, cheddar or bleu cheese for 1ea
SILVERWARE
Select this option if you need plastic silverware.
STEAK TIPS$24.00
Truffle bacon mashed, crispy onion arugula salad, demi, bleu cheese crumble
FISH OF THE DAY TACOS$18.00
Blackened fish of the day, Veracruz slaw, chili sambal aioli, smashed avocado, cotija cheese, soft corn tortillas
FRIED COD SANDWICH$21.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar sauce served on a brioche bun with fries and coleslaw
CURBSIDE
Select this option if you want your to-go order brought to your car ( Please provide make, model, and color of your car under 'Special Request'. **All Curbside orders can be picked up at the east NRA lot, adjacent to Sea Level**)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1 MARKET SQ

Newburyport MA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

