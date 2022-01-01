Sea Level Restaurant and Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
655 N Harbor Dr • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
655 N Harbor Dr
Redondo Beach CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Mickey's Italian Deli and Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
MOSA
Coastal-inspired food featuring an elegant wine selection as well as fun cocktails and craft beers paired with fresh pasta, seafood and innovative recipes.
Kirari West
Come in and enjoy!
Hudson House
Surf Shack with great food and drinks. Join us on our patio or dine-in! Expansive cocktail list, beers on tap and TVs!