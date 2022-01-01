Go
New American Restaurant.
Fresh Ingredients! Bright Flavors!
Jan/Feb 2021: Currently offering Takeout and Delivery. Delivery to Marblehead only.

126 Washington St • $$

Avg 5 (33 reviews)

Popular Items

Ahi Tuna Poke$15.00
raw ahi tuna, crisp wonton, spicy mayo, cucumber, red onion, avocado and greens salad, sesame vinaigrette
Sea Salt Burger$17.00
house-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, vt. cheddar, arugula, french fries
Salmon$26.00
cauliflower two way roasted and pureed, wilted greens, pinot noir vinaigrette
Black Bean Burger$14.00
vt. cheddar, cilantro-green goddess sauce, pickled red onions, arugula, french fries
Brussel Sprout$11.00
t/o - spicy sweet soy glaze comes on the side
CHEESE CAKE$8.00
Creme Brûlée-Cheesecake Mash up!
with strawberries and strawberry sauce
Bolognese$25.00
fresh tagliatelle, house-made pork sausage, beef, san marzano tomatoes, pecorino
Cheese Pizza - Adult$12.00
marinara, four cheeses
Jack-Tar Wings$13.00
honey bbq wing sauce, mildly spicy,
with housemade pickled veg
Gem Lettuce Caesar$11.00
white anchovies, shaved parmesan, croutons *dressing contains anchovy and raw egg
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

126 Washington St

Marblehead MA

SundayClosed
Monday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
