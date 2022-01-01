Sea Smoke BBQ

16 hours in the smoker and 16 seconds on your plate because IT IS THE BEST YOU HAVE HAD!! Salt & pepper rubbed.

does not come with bbq sauce (doesn't need it) make sure you add sauce if you would like some with your order.

Serves 1 hungry person, two with smaller appetites...

We slice and pack the brisket when you arrive so it is as fresh as possible! We also combine, so if you order 2 half pounds we slice up one pound and present it in one container.

