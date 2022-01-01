Go
Sea Smoke BBQ

100% LOCALLY SMOKED BBQ!

BBQ

7 Oakland Ave • $$

Avg 4 (48 reviews)

Popular Items

MAC N CHEESE
8 oz feeds 1-2 ppl / 16 oz feeds 2-4 ppl
/ 32 oz feeds 4-8 ppl Just enough oooey and gooey, a blend of queso, jack and cheddar cheeses.
SANDWICH ROLLS$1.50
We made the switch to Brioche Buns. They hold up well to BBQ and, well, everyone loves them! Sandwich guide: you can get 1-2 sandwiches out of 8oz of pork...generally there is 4-8oz of pork in one sandwich depending on your appetite...
CORN BREAD$2.00
1 slice of some fine corn bread.
BRISKET- HALF POUND$14.99
16 hours in the smoker and 16 seconds on your plate because IT IS THE BEST YOU HAVE HAD!! Salt & pepper rubbed.
does not come with bbq sauce (doesn't need it) make sure you add sauce if you would like some with your order.
Serves 1 hungry person, two with smaller appetites...
We slice and pack the brisket when you arrive so it is as fresh as possible! We also combine, so if you order 2 half pounds we slice up one pound and present it in one container.
PULLED PORK- HALF POUND$9.99
Our amazing pulled pork is smoked for 6-8 hours and has a tangy-sweet vinegar and bbq sauce flavor. This is more of a 'Carolina style' pulled pork, not as saucy and sweet as Northeast pulled pork.
8 oz serves 1-2 people depending on their appetite. The average sandwich has around 6oz of pulled pork in it.
Does not come with a side of sauce, if you like yours super saucy it would make sense to buy an additional one, but we do add some extra sauce on the pork as we pack it!
COLESLAW
8 oz feeds 1-2 ppl / 16 oz feeds 2-4 ppl
BAKED BEANS
This year our baked beans contain bacon, also Worcestershire sauce which does contain anchovy and garlic. GF.
8 oz feeds 1-2 ppl / 16 oz feeds 2-4 ppl
CORN PUDDING
8 oz feeds 1-2 ppl / 16 oz feeds 2-4 ppl

Some call it spoon bread, but whatever you call it this is the best stuff going! Sweet, moist, buttery and delicious!!
FULL RACK PORK RIBS- ST LOUIS$39.00
Succulent and tender ribs that come unsliced so they stay warmer during your drive home...
Dry rubbed Ribs do not come with any sauce. You can choose “wet” and we will mop sauce on them as we finish them off on the grill. If you would like extra sides of sauce please add them to your cart.
HALF RACK PORK RIBS- ST LOUIS$19.97
Succulent and tender ribs that come unsliced so they stay warmer during your drive home...
Dry rubbed Ribs do not come with any sauce. You can choose “wet” and we will mop sauce on them as we finish them off on the grill. If you would like extra sides of sauce please add them to your cart.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

7 Oakland Ave

Oak Bluffs MA

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

