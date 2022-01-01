Go
Toast

Sea Swirl

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

30 williams Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (831 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

30 williams Ave

Mystic CT

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taquerio

No reviews yet

Hot Tacos & Cold Margaritas!

Harbour House - Mystic

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mystic Depot Roasters

No reviews yet

Sit back, relax and enjoy our craft roasted specialty coffee, fresh baked pastries and hand-crafted, made-to-order breakfast and lunch, all while set in a 1905 nostalgic, active Amtrak railroad station. We are located  in beautiful Mystic Connecticut.
We pride ourselves on providing our customers with delicious, high quality food at reasonable prices... and always with a smile!

Mystic Market East

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston