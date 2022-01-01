Go
SEA Thai Bistro

SEA Thai Bistro incorporates flavors of South East Asia with fresh California ingredients.
We have an extensive wine list and full bar.

SEAFOOD

2350 Midway Dr • $$

Avg 4.2 (738 reviews)

Popular Items

Pad Thai$18.00
prawn, chicken, and tofu, stir fried rice noodle with egg, carrot, onion, peanuts and bean sprouts
Pork Potstickers$13.00
ground pork, ginger, sesame, cabbage, chives, garlic, on top of shredded cabbage with soy glaze. (5 pc)
Cucumber & Avocado Salad$13.00
mixed greens, cucumber, cashews, peanut, avocado and roasted peanut vinaigrette
Peanut Noodle$18.00
chicken, coconut milk BROTH, rice noodle, peanut curry, broccoli, carrot
Jasmine Rice$2.00
(1) serving steamed Thai jasmine rice,
3/4 C
Yellow Curry$18.00
mild curry with coconut milk, sweet potato, carrot, bell pepper, onion*, garlic*, crispy shallot
*in curry paste, can not be omitted
Grilled Chicken Satay$13.00
marinated chicken breast with peanut sauce. (4pc)
Golden Spring Rolls$13.00
carrot, tarro root, mushrooms, onions, garlic wrapped in egg roll wrapper and flash fried. Service with lettuce, mint, shallot, carrot and cashews to make a do-it-yourself wrap. Served with a sweet chili sauce. (3 pc cut in half)
Summer Fire Chicken$16.00
chicken, red curry, cream, carrot, green bean, onion, Thai basil
Jasmine Rice$2.00
(1) serving steamed Thai jasmine rice, 3/4C
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2350 Midway Dr

Santa Rosa CA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
