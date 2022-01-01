Go
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
American

Sea Wolf - Bushwick

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1029 Reviews

$$

19 Wyckoff Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11237

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Shoestring Fries$9.00
Salmon BLT$19.00
BLT, House Made Tartar, English Muffin
Lobster Roll$32.00
Hot Drawn Butter, Old Bay
Spicy Shrimp Basket$22.00
Masa Dusted, Shoestring Fries, Chipolte Mayo, Sriracha Powder
New England Clam Chowder$15.00
Clams, Celery, Onion, Parsley, Olive Oil
Black Kale Caesar$21.00
Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Fish and Chips$19.00
Sustainably Sourced Icelandic Cod, Coleslaw, Tartar
Salmon Fillet$36.00
Grilled Asparagus, Lemon Caper Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

19 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn NY 11237

Directions

