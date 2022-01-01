Go
Toast

Sea Wolf - Waterfront

Outdoor Waterfront Seating!

SEAFOOD

420 Kent Ave • $$

Avg 4 (99 reviews)

Popular Items

Admiral's Steak$33.00
Hanger Steak, Arugula, Chimichurri, Shoestring Fries
Fried Calamari$18.00
Sweet-Chili Sauce
Kale Caesar Salad$15.00
Kale, Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing
Shrimp Basket$22.00
Masa Dusted Shrimp, Fries, Ketchup, Chipotle Mayo
Sesame Crusted Ahi-Tuna$26.00
Cilantro-lime rice, Seasonal Vegetables,
Wasabi Aioli Sauce
Deviled Eggs$9.00
Sriracha Powder
Fish And Chips$19.00
Sustainably Sourced Icelandic Cod, Jalapeno-Lime Slaw, Tartar, Fries
Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Grilled or Crispy Breast, Chipotle Mayo, Cilantro-Lime Slaw, Shoestring Fries
Cilantro-lime Rice$6.00
Lobster Roll$33.00
Drawn Butter, Old Bay, Shoestring Fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

420 Kent Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Freehold - Brooklyn

No reviews yet

Hotel without hotel rooms.

Barano

No reviews yet

Barano is South Williamsburg’s wood fired seasonal Italian restaurant by Chef Albert DiMeglio. He has taken his experience over the many years of working in Italy, Windows on the World, Le Cirque, Osteria del Circo and last but not least Rubirosa, and put his spin on the classic dishes he grew up on. Our menu is centered around our wood fired oven, pizza, handmade pastas, natural wine and craft cocktails.

Snow Wolf - Williamsburg

No reviews yet

Eats, Treats, Coffee

12 Chairs - Brooklyn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston