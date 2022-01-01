Go
Burgers

Seabird

133 Winslow Way East Suite #100

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Popular Items

Onion Rings$7.00
Marinated and spiced onions, beer battered, smoked onion aioli
Plant Based Burger$12.00
Our house made 4 oz plant-based polenta & zucchini patty, arugula, mama lil's peppers, marinated red onion and arugula pistou on a vegan bun
Wagyu Burger$18.00
28 day dry-aged 6 oz Pacific Rouge Wagyu beef patty, ramp relish, black garlic aioli, Point Reyes blue cheese, mizuna, brioche bun
Herbed Fries$6.00
Our soon to be famous hand-punched twice-fried fries with all the herbs. Served with ketchup.
Kale Salad$9.00
Pine nut dressing, crispy broccolini, roasted rhubarb, toasted pine nuts, goat cheese, lemon zest
Kidz Burger$6.00
2.5 oz Pure Country beef patty, American cheese & a Martin's Potato Roll
Kid Fries$5.00
House-punched, twice fried russet potatoes
Smashburger
28 day dry-aged 2.5 oz Pure Country Beef patty, shrettuce, house dill pickle, Walla Walla sweet onion, American cheese, magic sauce, Martin's Potato Bun
Herbed Fries$6.00
House punched, twice fried French fries, tossed in roasted garlic oil & fine herbs.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken thigh, remoulade, house bread and butter pickles, shredduce & marinated red onion on a Martin's Potato Roll.
Try it spicy buffalo style: Hitchcock Foods Hot Sauce & ranch ... add $2
