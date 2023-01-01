Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clams in
Seabrook
/
Seabrook
/
Clams
Seabrook restaurants that serve clams
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Markey's Lobster Pool
420 NH-286, Seabrook
Avg 3.6
(859 reviews)
Clam PLATE
$32.50
More about Markey's Lobster Pool
Overboard Pub & Grill - 186 Ocean BLVD
186 Ocean BLVD, Seabrook
No reviews yet
New England Clam Chowder
$9.00
More about Overboard Pub & Grill - 186 Ocean BLVD
