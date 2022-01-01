Seabrook restaurants you'll love

Seabrook restaurants
Toast
  • Seabrook

Seabrook's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Seabrook restaurants

The Backyard Seabrook image

 

The Backyard Seabrook

1301 4th St., Seabrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Texas Wedge$7.95
Iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro, crispy bacon and cilantro lime ranch.
Buffalo Chicken Mac$12.95
white cheddar, mozzarella, and blue cheese, topped with fried chicken bites tossed in buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbles
NOLA Mac$13.95
White cheddar, mozzarella, andouille sausage, green peppers, onions, garlic and tabasco, topped with blackened shrimp and green onions
Merlion image

 

Merlion

1205 Main St, Seabrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Thai
Sauteed with fresh rice noodles, egg and bean sprouts in house special sauce topped with crushed peanuts and green onion.
Satay
Skewered marinated tender pieces your choice of meat. Served with a fresh peanut sauce on the side.
Kao Pad
Thai style fried rice with egg, onions, tomatoes and green onion in a oyster soy based sauce.
Hunsa Thai Kitchen - NASA image

NOODLES

Hunsa Thai Kitchen - NASA

4622 E nasa pkwy, Seabrook

Avg 4.6 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spring Roll$6.95
Mixed vegetables, mint, basil, and tofu
wrapped in rice paper, served with peanuts
sauce.
Dumpling$8.95
Steam wonton filled with mixed pork, shrimp.
Serve with spicy black soy sauce
Drunken Noodle
Flat rice noodle, egg, red &amp; green bell peppers, mushroom, garlic, and basil.
Pelican Grill image

 

Pelican Grill

3142 E nasa pkwy, Seabrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kid Cake$5.50
One pancake, one egg any style, and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage.
The Driller$11.95
Two strips of bacon and two sausage patties with three eggs any style. Served with toast and a side of your choice.
Aunt Bebop's Favorite$11.95
Three pieces of French toast served with two eggs any style, and your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage. (Add $2.00 for fruit on top)
The Boldthouse image

 

The Boldthouse

2234 E. Nasa Parkway, Seabrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cajun Pasta Alfredo
Loco Chico's Cantina image

 

Loco Chico's Cantina

2320 Nasa Rd 1, Seabrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Map

Map

