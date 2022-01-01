Seabrook restaurants you'll love
More about The Backyard Seabrook
The Backyard Seabrook
1301 4th St., Seabrook
|Popular items
|The Texas Wedge
|$7.95
Iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro, crispy bacon and cilantro lime ranch.
|Buffalo Chicken Mac
|$12.95
white cheddar, mozzarella, and blue cheese, topped with fried chicken bites tossed in buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbles
|NOLA Mac
|$13.95
White cheddar, mozzarella, andouille sausage, green peppers, onions, garlic and tabasco, topped with blackened shrimp and green onions
More about Merlion
Merlion
1205 Main St, Seabrook
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
Sauteed with fresh rice noodles, egg and bean sprouts in house special sauce topped with crushed peanuts and green onion.
|Satay
Skewered marinated tender pieces your choice of meat. Served with a fresh peanut sauce on the side.
|Kao Pad
Thai style fried rice with egg, onions, tomatoes and green onion in a oyster soy based sauce.
More about Hunsa Thai Kitchen - NASA
NOODLES
Hunsa Thai Kitchen - NASA
4622 E nasa pkwy, Seabrook
|Popular items
|Spring Roll
|$6.95
Mixed vegetables, mint, basil, and tofu
wrapped in rice paper, served with peanuts
sauce.
|Dumpling
|$8.95
Steam wonton filled with mixed pork, shrimp.
Serve with spicy black soy sauce
|Drunken Noodle
Flat rice noodle, egg, red & green bell peppers, mushroom, garlic, and basil.
More about Pelican Grill
Pelican Grill
3142 E nasa pkwy, Seabrook
|Popular items
|Kid Cake
|$5.50
One pancake, one egg any style, and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage.
|The Driller
|$11.95
Two strips of bacon and two sausage patties with three eggs any style. Served with toast and a side of your choice.
|Aunt Bebop's Favorite
|$11.95
Three pieces of French toast served with two eggs any style, and your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage. (Add $2.00 for fruit on top)
More about The Boldthouse
The Boldthouse
2234 E. Nasa Parkway, Seabrook
|Popular items
|Cajun Pasta Alfredo