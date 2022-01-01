Cake in Seabrook
Merlion
1205 Main St, Seabrook
|Corn Cakes
|$10.00
Deep fried kernel corn mixed with curry paste, green onions and tempura batter. Served with sweet chili sauce.
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$8.00
|Texas Pound Cake
|$10.00
Pelican Grill
3142 E nasa pkwy, Seabrook
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$14.95
Two poached eggs stacked on top of homemade crab cakes and an English muffin.
|Kid Cake
|$6.50
One pancake, one egg any style, and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage.
|Hot Cake Combo
|$11.95
Two pancakes, two eggs any style, and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage. *add fruit, pecan or chocolate chips into the hotcake for $2.00