Fried rice in Seabrook

Seabrook restaurants
Seabrook restaurants that serve fried rice

Merlion image

 

Merlion

1205 Main St, Seabrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Suara's Fried Rice$26.00
Shrimp, scallop and crawfish sauteed in a Thai style rice with egg, onions, tomatoes, water chestnuts and green onions in an oyster soy based sauce.
SIDE FRIED RICE$6.00
More about Merlion
Thai Fried Rice image

NOODLES

Hunsa Thai Kitchen - NASA

4622 E nasa pkwy, Seabrook

Avg 4.6 (764 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spice Fried Rice
Egg, mushroom, onion, red and green bell pepper.
BBQ Pork Fried Rice$16.95
Onion, tomato, Chinese broccoli. With house sauce.
Thai Fried Rice
Egg, garlic, tomato, onion, Chinese broccoli, and white pepper.
More about Hunsa Thai Kitchen - NASA

