Tacos in Seabrook

Seabrook restaurants
Seabrook restaurants that serve tacos

The Backyard Seabrook image

 

The Backyard Seabrook

1301 4th St., Seabrook

Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$9.95
Slaw, Pico, Grilled Lime, Valentina Crema
Steak Tacos$8.95
Grilled flank steak, Pico, Red Cabbage, and Sirarcha crema
Fried Chicken Tacos$7.95
crispy fried chicken bites, shredded lettuce, and a smokey jalapeno ranch all on flour corn blend tortillas
Pelican Grill image

 

Pelican Grill

3142 E nasa pkwy, Seabrook

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Tacos (2)$6.50
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage.
Potato Tacos (2)$6.95
Potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage.
Black Bean Taco$6.95
Poached eggs, black beans, spinach, and feta cheese.
