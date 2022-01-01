Go
Seacoast Soups

Seacoast Soups offers a friendly, relaxed environment with fresh and delicious soups, salads, wraps, take-home meals and sweet treats, all designed to make your day a little easier and a lot tastier!

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

85 Lafayette Rd • $

Avg 4.8 (301 reviews)

Popular Items

Our Signature Chinese Chicken Salad - Small$8.00
Shredded Iceberg, Roasted Chicken, Almonds, Sesame Seeds, Scallions, Crunchy Rice Noodles with a Sweet and Tangy Dressing (GF, DF) *Sorry no modifications*
Large Panini$6.00
6" Ciabatta Roll, Rustic Cheddar and Parmesan
Chicken Noodle - Quart$14.00
Homemade Chicken Stock, Roasted Chicken, White Wine, Carrots, Celery and Egg Noodles
Classic Caesar Salad - Large$8.00
Romaine, Shaved Parmesan and Homemade Croutons (V)
Greek Salad - Large$8.00
Chick Peas, Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives and Feta w/Greek Vinaigrette (V, GF)
Spicy Thai - Pint$7.00
Red Curry, Coconut Milk, Mung Bean Noodles, Roasted Chicken, Ginger, Peanuts, Lemongrass and Lobster Stock (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
Our Signature Chinese Chicken Salad - Large$12.00
Shredded Iceberg, Roasted Chicken, Almonds, Sesame Seeds, Scallions, Crunchy Rice Noodles with a Sweet and Tangy Dressing (GF, DF) *Sorry no modifications*
Honey Butter Soaked Cornbread$3.00
Chicken Noodle - Pint$7.00
Homemade Chicken Stock, Roasted Chicken, White Wine, Carrots, Celery and Egg Noodles
Spicy Thai - Quart$14.00
Red Curry, Coconut Milk, Mung Bean Noodles, Roasted Chicken, Ginger, Peanuts, Lemongrass and Lobster Stock (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

85 Lafayette Rd

North Hampton NH

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
