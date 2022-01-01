Seacoast Soups
Seacoast Soups offers a friendly, relaxed environment with fresh and delicious soups, salads, wraps, take-home meals and sweet treats, all designed to make your day a little easier and a lot tastier!
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
85 Lafayette Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
85 Lafayette Rd
North Hampton NH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
LOS CANTAROS
Authentic Mexican Cuisine
Ginger and Clove Cafe
Breakfast and Lunch Cafe
Burrito Loco
Come in and enjoy!
Whym Craft Pub & Brewery
WHYM, Water Hops Yeast & Malt
Join us for expertly hand crafted Beer, Cocktails, & Food. Local Musicians, Music Bingo, Trivia, and other Live Entertainment.
View live draft, cocktail, and food menus at www.whym.beer
Fresh, local ingredients, scratch kitchen.
Family friendly, family operated, family owned
Large Patio, Al Fresco open air dinning room, lower level lounge.
We are handmade!