Seadog Sushi Bar
A four-time Michelin recommended sushi and Japanese restaurant in Chicago's West Town neighborhood. This Local BYOB spot boasts a versatile menu that combines one-of -a-kind, contemporary dishes with signature creations and homemade desserts. Patio is also available when weather permitting.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
1500 W DIVISION ST • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1500 W DIVISION ST
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Doctor Bird's
Come in and enjoy!
Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
Enjoy a variety of fresh and delicious sushi rolls and sashimi starting at $2.95!
Machine: Engineered Dining & Drink
Come in and enjoy!
Carbon Live Fire - West Town
Come in and enjoy!