Seafire Restaurant & Bar

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

6030 Paseo Del Norte • $$

Avg 3.9 (1269 reviews)

Popular Items

Feta Fries$6.00
Fries topped with feta and oregano.
Trio Dip$10.00
Tzatziki, hummus, eggplant dip, and pita.
Spanakopita$11.50
Spinach and feta wrapped in filo dough, and tzatziki (4 small plates).
Saganaki$10.50
Flaming kasseri cheese, brandy, lemon, and pita.
Grilled White Bass$17.00
Flour batter, rice, mixed sautéed vegetables, and wine caper sauce.
Falafel$9.00
Grilled patties of ground garbanzo beans with herbs, spices, tzatziki, and pita.
Trio of Sauteed Vegetables$13.00
Cauliflower, broccoli, brussels sprouts, dalmatian tapenade, paprika, orange zest, fennel, parmesan, garlic bread, and garnish.
Gyro Meat (Small Plate)$10.50
Gyro meat, tzatziki, pita, and onions.
Seafire Shrimp$11.50
Five broiled shrimp, bell peppers, tomatoes, feta, brandy, lemon, and pita.
Lemon Chicken$5.50
Chicken broth, chicken, lemon, carrots, celery, potatoes, eggs, orzo/rice

Location

6030 Paseo Del Norte

Carlsbad CA

