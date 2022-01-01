/
Seafire Restaurant & Bar
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
6030 Paseo Del Norte • $$
Avg 3.9
(1269 reviews)
Popular Items
Feta Fries
$6.00
Fries topped with feta and oregano.
Trio Dip
$10.00
Tzatziki, hummus, eggplant dip, and pita.
Spanakopita
$11.50
Spinach and feta wrapped in filo dough, and tzatziki (4 small plates).
Saganaki
$10.50
Flaming kasseri cheese, brandy, lemon, and pita.
Grilled White Bass
$17.00
Flour batter, rice, mixed sautéed vegetables, and wine caper sauce.
Falafel
$9.00
Grilled patties of ground garbanzo beans with herbs, spices, tzatziki, and pita.
Trio of Sauteed Vegetables
$13.00
Cauliflower, broccoli, brussels sprouts, dalmatian tapenade, paprika, orange zest, fennel, parmesan, garlic bread, and garnish.
Gyro Meat (Small Plate)
$10.50
Gyro meat, tzatziki, pita, and onions.
Seafire Shrimp
$11.50
Five broiled shrimp, bell peppers, tomatoes, feta, brandy, lemon, and pita.
Lemon Chicken
$5.50
Chicken broth, chicken, lemon, carrots, celery, potatoes, eggs, orzo/rice
Attributes and Amenities
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Location
6030 Paseo Del Norte
Carlsbad CA
