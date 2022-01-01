Go
Toast

Seafood Sally's

A neighborhood seafood restaurant celebrating the bounty of the Gulf South.

SEAFOOD

8400 Oak Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (294 reviews)

Popular Items

Fresh Caught Catfish$14.00
damn fine wild fish cornmeal fried OR blackened & spicy; served with zippy slaw & house tartar
Sally's Caesar Salad$11.00
local lettuces with zesty anchovy dressing, croutons & grana padano cheese
Classic Hushpuppies$7.00
four per order with house remoulade
Dino's Gulf Shrimp$12.00
brought in fresh daily by Dino himself; boiled to order & served with local seasonal boiled veggies
Honey Buttered Cornbread$3.00
served warm topped with sweet cream butter & honey
Spicy Thai Crab & Corn Salad$15.00
a refreshing & spicy salad of Florida sweet corn, green beans, fresh herbs & lemongrass chock full of Louisiana crabmeat & roasted peanuts
Cornmeal Fried Oysters$18.00
with zippy slaw & tartar sauce
Hot! Boiled Crawfish$6.50
the reason for the season! served by the pound loaded with citrus & garlic; potatoes & seasonal veggies on the side
Cornmeal Fried O-Rings$8.00
fried crispy & served with house ranch
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients

Location

8400 Oak Street

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Carrollton Station

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jacques Imo's Cafe

No reviews yet

Real Nawlins Food Not Famous Since 1996

Mukbang Seafood & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crepes a la Cart

No reviews yet

Sink your teeth into a fresh-made Bananas & Nutella crêpe, an award-winning Caprese crêpe, or dozens of other sweet & savory delicacies. Modeled after a Parisian crêpe “cart”, Crêpes à la Cart's Broadway Street cafe, catering services and vintage Ford food truck offer a unique and unforgettable glimpse into the world of crêpe making. A NOLA festival and party favorite since 2004, every crêpe is a work of art- and a delicious showpiece for your next meal or event!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston