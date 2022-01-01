Go
Seafood Sam's Yarmouth

Come on in and enjoy! Our Family Friendly Quick Service Restaurant has Something for Everyone: Chicken, Burgers, Pasta Dishes, and of course, Seafood!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

1006 route 28 • $$

Avg 4.2 (981 reviews)

Popular Items

Broiled Scrod$12.95
7 oz Filet Prepared with Seasoned Breadcrumbs. Plate include Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side
Onion Rings
Hand Cut Thin
Kid's Chicken Tenders$6.95
Kid's Meal Includes a Drink and Dessert. You can choose your Drink when you pick up your order.
Fried Chicken Tenders Dinner$9.95
5oz. of Golden Fried Hand Cut Chicken Tenders. Served with a choice of dipping sauce. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.
Combo Plate- Suggested Favorite$19.95
A Combination Plate of Your Choice of 2 Different Items. Plate Includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side
Lobster Roll Meal$18.45
Lobster meat tossed with lemon juice, seasoning and mayo. Served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a your of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches"
Fried Scrod$12.95
7 oz Filet of Cod Fried to Perfection. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.
#1 Lch Clam Strips$9.95
Served with Cole Slaw and your Choice of One Side: Golden French Fries, Baked Beans, or Rice Pilaf. Baked Potato Available After 1pm - Additional $.50
Fried Fish Sandwich Meal$8.45
Fried 4 oz. Filet of Cod served on a Toasted Bun. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches"
Fried Clam Strips$12.95
5 oz of Golden Fried Clam Strips. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Location

1006 route 28

South Yarmouth MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

