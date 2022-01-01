Go
Seafood Destiny Downtown Greensboro

106 Barnhardt St

Popular Items

Crableg Broil$27.95
1 (8-10oz) snowcrab cluster, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes
Shrimp Broil$19.95
10 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes
Shrimp Mac$6.95
Flounder Plate$15.95
2 flounder with choice of 2 sides
Whiting Plate$11.95
2 whiting with choice of 2 sides
Aggie Broil$34.95
1 (8-10oz) snowcrab cluster, 1 salmon, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes
8 Fried Shrimp$8.95
Shrimp Plate$14.95
10 fried shrimp with choice of 2 sides
Croaker Plate$12.95
2 croaker with choice of 2 sides
Sprite$1.50
106 Barnhardt St

Greensboro NC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
