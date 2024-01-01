Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Seaford

Seaford restaurants
Seaford restaurants that serve cake

Laurel Pizzeria - Seaford DE

415 West Stein Highway, Seaford

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich$16.99
Italian Lemon Cake$6.99
Yellow cake filled with Italian Lemon Cream! Fluffy and Delightful!
Three Layer Chocolate Cake$6.99
To all you Chocolate Lovers out there! This is the dessert for you! Don't worry about the calories! This piece of work is Chocolate decadence, chocolate mousse, and chocolate cake, iced with chocolate ganache!
Sweet Sister's Fault

106 North Cannon Street, Seaford

Guava Cake$3.50
A small slice of spongy Vanilla Cake, with layers of guava (sweet and tangy)
