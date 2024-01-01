Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Seaford

Seaford restaurants
Seaford restaurants that serve meatball subs

Laurel Pizzeria image

 

Laurel Pizzeria - Seaford DE

415 West Stein Highway, Seaford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Meatball Parm Sub$11.49
Small Meatball Parm Sub$9.49
More about Laurel Pizzeria - Seaford DE
Item pic

 

Grotto Pizza - Seaford

22925 Sussex Highway, Seaford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LARGE 12" MEATBALL SUB$13.99
Topped with provolone cheese
More about Grotto Pizza - Seaford

