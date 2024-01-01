Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Meatball subs in
Seaford
/
Seaford
/
Meatball Subs
Seaford restaurants that serve meatball subs
Laurel Pizzeria - Seaford DE
415 West Stein Highway, Seaford
No reviews yet
Large Meatball Parm Sub
$11.49
Small Meatball Parm Sub
$9.49
More about Laurel Pizzeria - Seaford DE
Grotto Pizza - Seaford
22925 Sussex Highway, Seaford
No reviews yet
LARGE 12" MEATBALL SUB
$13.99
Topped with provolone cheese
More about Grotto Pizza - Seaford
