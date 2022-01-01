Go
Seaglass Restaurant

North of Boston's Oceanfront Dining Destination. Spectacular--The View and The Menu.

4 Ocean Front N.

Popular Items

Garden Salad$13.00
Mixed Baby Lettuces + Assortment of Seasonal Vegetables + Choice of Dressing
Haddock Sandwich$21.00
Fresh, Baked or Blackened Haddock + House Made Tartar Sauce + Green Leaf Lettuce + Garden Tomato + Potato Roll + Crispy Fries
Kid Chicken Fingers$9.00
Crispy Fries + Vegetable Mélange
Classic Caesar$12.00
Hearts of Romaine + Garlic Croutons + Traditional House Made Dressing + White Anchovies
Pan Seared Georges Bank Scallops$38.00
Smokey Bacon & Spinach Risotto + Maple Beurre Blanc
Seafood Casserole$32.00
Scallops + Shrimp + Haddock + Lobster+ Sherry Butter Sauce + Old Bay Brioche Breadcrumbs + Seasonal Root Vegetables
Shorebird$17.00
Crispy Cajun Chicken + Creamy Ranch + Sharp Cheddar + Applewood Smoked Bacon + Lettuce + Tomatoe + Crispy Fries
Grilled Caesar$12.00
Grilled Hearts of Romaine + Garlic Croutons + Traditional House Made Dressing + White Anchovies
Location

Salisbury MA

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
