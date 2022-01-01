Seal Beach restaurants you'll love

Seal Beach restaurants
Toast
  • Seal Beach

Seal Beach's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Bagels
Latin American
Must-try Seal Beach restaurants

320 Main image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

320 Main

320 Main St Ste A, Seal Beach

Avg 4 (1082 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Tenders$12.00
Prime Rib$38.00
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Pizza N Kabab image

 

Pizza N Kabab

148 main, Seal Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Meat Lover Pizza$11.50
housemade marinara, Mozzarella, all-natural pepperoni, smoked ham,
fennel sausage, smoked bacon, oregano
Cranberry Turkey Sandwich$7.95
oven roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese, tomatoes,mixed
greens, jellied cranbery sauce,mayo,dijon mustard on fresh baguette
Plate kabab$11.25
Beef and lamb mix gyro meat, homemade red sauce, and homemade garlic sauce on side, pita bread, homemade rice, salad
Javatinis Espresso - SB image

 

Javatinis Espresso - SB

148 Main St., Seal Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
-Iced Cappuccino
Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and fresh local whole milk over ice.
-Hawaiian Mocha Hot
Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.
-1 - Egg & Cheese - Breakfast Sandwich (until 2pm)$3.85
Fresh Cracked egg made to order with butter and seasoning gently placed on an English muffin with your choice of Cheese.
O'Malley's On Main image

 

O'Malley's On Main

140 Main St, Seal Beach

Avg 4.1 (1430 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Family Style for Four$40.00
Corned Beef Sand$13.00
Pub Burger$14.00
Bogart's Coffee House image

 

Bogart's Coffee House

905 Ocean Ave, Seal Beach

Avg 4.3 (665 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Butter Croissant$3.10
Light and airy butter croissant
Yogurt Parfait$4.50
Yummy lowfat vanilla yogurt layered with strawberries, blueberries, bananas and granola
Breakfast Sandwich$5.50
Our delicious breakfast sandwich includes turkey sausage, egg whites, cheddar cheese, sundried tomatoes, spinach and our special cilantro/jalapeno aioli spread. A great start to your day!
The Abbey image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Abbey

306 Main Street, Seal Beach

Avg 4.5 (359 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Caprese Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh mozzarella, basil, roma tomato, herb mayo, and pesto on focaccia bread.
The Abbey Burger$16.50
1/3lb. all beef patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and herb mayo.
Pepperoni Pizza$17.75
Sliced pepperoni over our five cheese pizza.
Yucatan Grill image

GRILL

Yucatan Grill

550 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach

Avg 4.5 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
You Call It Burrito$12.75
First choose your protein: char-grilled asada, shredded chicken, shredded beef, grilled chicken or carnitas.
Mahi-mahi or shrimp-additional charge.
Then choose your fillings: grilled vegetables, pinto beans, black beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, red sauce, green sauce, ranchero sauce and cheese.
Crispy Beef Taco$3.75
Crispy corn tortilla filled with shredded beef and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.
Cheese Enchilada$3.95
Corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and topped with sauce and melted cheese.
SB Chicken Co image

 

SB Chicken Co

136 Main St, Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (25 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy chicken sandwich$11.50
8 pcs fried chicken$24.00
Mac N Cheese
Hangout Restaurant - Seal Beach image

 

Hangout Restaurant - Seal Beach

901 Ocean Ave, Seal Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Club$12.99
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Garlic Aioli on White Toast
Meat Lovers Omelet$13.99
Ham, Sausage, Bacon & Cheese
10oz NY Strip Steak$19.99
Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Veggies
Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery image

 

Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery

322 Main St, Seal Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$9.24
Eggs, cheese, roasted potatoes, side of pico de gallo on flour tortilla
Club$14.29
Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato, onion, lettuce, garlic aioli on our honey wheat bread
Seal Beach Omelette$14.53
Bacon, avocado, tomato, cilantro, 6-cheese blend
Santa Fe Importers image

 

Santa Fe Importers

12430 #B, Seal Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Paradis Seal Beach image

 

Paradis Seal Beach

205 Main St, Seal Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Glory Days Beachside Grill

620 Pacific Coast Highway, Seal Beach

Avg 3.7 (617 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Monster Fries$13.75
Southwestern Bacon Burger$15.95
Taco Salad$14.95
Main pic

 

Patty's Place

500 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
789410f1-f9a5-44bd-899a-45eeec3d45eb image

 

Walt's Wharf

201 Main St, Seal Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Old Town Cafe

137 Main St, Seal Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Bistro St Germain

302 Main St, Seal Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Hennessey's Tavern Group - Seal

143 Main Street, Seal Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Seal Beach Grill

101 Main Street, Seal Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Catrina Cafe

330 Main St unit f, Seal Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza N Kabab

148 main, Seal Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Ribeye Restaurant Group

1025 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac And Cheese

Burritos

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Long Beach

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
