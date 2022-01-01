Seal Beach restaurants you'll love
Seal Beach's top cuisines
Must-try Seal Beach restaurants
More about 320 Main
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
320 Main
320 Main St Ste A, Seal Beach
|Popular items
|Buffalo Tenders
|$12.00
|Prime Rib
|$38.00
|Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
More about Pizza N Kabab
Pizza N Kabab
148 main, Seal Beach
|Popular items
|Small Meat Lover Pizza
|$11.50
housemade marinara, Mozzarella, all-natural pepperoni, smoked ham,
fennel sausage, smoked bacon, oregano
|Cranberry Turkey Sandwich
|$7.95
oven roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese, tomatoes,mixed
greens, jellied cranbery sauce,mayo,dijon mustard on fresh baguette
|Plate kabab
|$11.25
Beef and lamb mix gyro meat, homemade red sauce, and homemade garlic sauce on side, pita bread, homemade rice, salad
More about Javatinis Espresso - SB
Javatinis Espresso - SB
148 Main St., Seal Beach
|Popular items
|-Iced Cappuccino
Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and fresh local whole milk over ice.
|-Hawaiian Mocha Hot
Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.
|-1 - Egg & Cheese - Breakfast Sandwich (until 2pm)
|$3.85
Fresh Cracked egg made to order with butter and seasoning gently placed on an English muffin with your choice of Cheese.
More about O'Malley's On Main
O'Malley's On Main
140 Main St, Seal Beach
|Popular items
|Family Style for Four
|$40.00
|Corned Beef Sand
|$13.00
|Pub Burger
|$14.00
More about Bogart's Coffee House
Bogart's Coffee House
905 Ocean Ave, Seal Beach
|Popular items
|Butter Croissant
|$3.10
Light and airy butter croissant
|Yogurt Parfait
|$4.50
Yummy lowfat vanilla yogurt layered with strawberries, blueberries, bananas and granola
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.50
Our delicious breakfast sandwich includes turkey sausage, egg whites, cheddar cheese, sundried tomatoes, spinach and our special cilantro/jalapeno aioli spread. A great start to your day!
More about The Abbey
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Abbey
306 Main Street, Seal Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Caprese Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh mozzarella, basil, roma tomato, herb mayo, and pesto on focaccia bread.
|The Abbey Burger
|$16.50
1/3lb. all beef patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and herb mayo.
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.75
Sliced pepperoni over our five cheese pizza.
More about Yucatan Grill
GRILL
Yucatan Grill
550 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach
|Popular items
|You Call It Burrito
|$12.75
First choose your protein: char-grilled asada, shredded chicken, shredded beef, grilled chicken or carnitas.
Mahi-mahi or shrimp-additional charge.
Then choose your fillings: grilled vegetables, pinto beans, black beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, red sauce, green sauce, ranchero sauce and cheese.
|Crispy Beef Taco
|$3.75
Crispy corn tortilla filled with shredded beef and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.
|Cheese Enchilada
|$3.95
Corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and topped with sauce and melted cheese.
More about SB Chicken Co
SB Chicken Co
136 Main St, Seal Beach
|Popular items
|Spicy chicken sandwich
|$11.50
|8 pcs fried chicken
|$24.00
|Mac N Cheese
More about Hangout Restaurant - Seal Beach
Hangout Restaurant - Seal Beach
901 Ocean Ave, Seal Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Club
|$12.99
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Garlic Aioli on White Toast
|Meat Lovers Omelet
|$13.99
Ham, Sausage, Bacon & Cheese
|10oz NY Strip Steak
|$19.99
Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Veggies
More about Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery
Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery
322 Main St, Seal Beach
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.24
Eggs, cheese, roasted potatoes, side of pico de gallo on flour tortilla
|Club
|$14.29
Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato, onion, lettuce, garlic aioli on our honey wheat bread
|Seal Beach Omelette
|$14.53
Bacon, avocado, tomato, cilantro, 6-cheese blend
More about Glory Days Beachside Grill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Glory Days Beachside Grill
620 Pacific Coast Highway, Seal Beach
|Popular items
|Monster Fries
|$13.75
|Southwestern Bacon Burger
|$15.95
|Taco Salad
|$14.95
More about Patty's Place
Patty's Place
500 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach
More about Walt's Wharf
Walt's Wharf
201 Main St, Seal Beach
More about Old Town Cafe
Old Town Cafe
137 Main St, Seal Beach
More about Bistro St Germain
Bistro St Germain
302 Main St, Seal Beach
More about Hennessey's Tavern Group - Seal
Hennessey's Tavern Group - Seal
143 Main Street, Seal Beach
More about Seal Beach Grill
Seal Beach Grill
101 Main Street, Seal Beach
More about Catrina Cafe
Catrina Cafe
330 Main St unit f, Seal Beach
More about Ribeye Restaurant Group
Ribeye Restaurant Group
1025 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach