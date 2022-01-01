Burritos in Seal Beach
Seal Beach restaurants that serve burritos
Yucatan Grill
550 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$6.95
Your choice of pinto or black beans, cheese and green or red sauce.
|Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.95
Flour tortilla filled with your your choice of black or pinto beans, cheese and your choice of green or red sauce.
Served with Rice.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Warm flour tortilla stuffed with chorizo, eggs, potatoes, rice fresh pico de gallo and red or green sauce.
Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery
322 Main St, Seal Beach
|Fitness Burrito
|$12.35
Egg whites, turkey, spinach, avocado, caramelized onion, parmesan cheese,
side of pico de gallo on flour tortilla
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.35
Eggs, cheese, roasted potatoes, side of pico de gallo on flour tortilla
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$10.34