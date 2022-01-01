Burritos in Seal Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seal Beach restaurants
Toast

Seal Beach restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

GRILL

Yucatan Grill

550 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach

Avg 4.5 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.95
Your choice of pinto or black beans, cheese and green or red sauce.
<NO ADDITIONS >
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.95
Flour tortilla filled with your your choice of black or pinto beans, cheese and your choice of green or red sauce.
Served with Rice.
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Warm flour tortilla stuffed with chorizo, eggs, potatoes, rice fresh pico de gallo and red or green sauce.
More about Yucatan Grill
Fitness Burrito image

 

Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery

322 Main St, Seal Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fitness Burrito$12.35
Egg whites, turkey, spinach, avocado, caramelized onion, parmesan cheese,
side of pico de gallo on flour tortilla
Breakfast Burrito$12.35
Eggs, cheese, roasted potatoes, side of pico de gallo on flour tortilla
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$10.34
More about Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery

