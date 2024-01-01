Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Seal Beach

Seal Beach restaurants
Seal Beach restaurants that serve cake

Spaghettini - 3005 Old Ranch Parkway

3005 Old Ranch Parkway, Seal Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tahitian Vanilla Butter Cake$14.00
vanilla bean ice cream - fresh whipped cream
More about Spaghettini - 3005 Old Ranch Parkway
GRILL

Yucatan Grill

550 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach

Avg 4.5 (188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Cake$5.95
Sponge cake soaked in 3 types of sweet milk creating the deliciously dense, moist Mexican classic! Topped with fresh whipped cream.
Chocolate Molten Cake$5.95
Warm chocolate cake filled with a rich, creamy chocolate center and topped with fresh whipped cream.
Pineapple Upside Down Cake$5.95
Moist vanilla cake cooked "upside down" with pineapple caramelized in brown sugar and butter. Topped with fresh whipped cream.
More about Yucatan Grill

