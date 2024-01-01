Cake in Seal Beach
Spaghettini - 3005 Old Ranch Parkway
3005 Old Ranch Parkway, Seal Beach
|Tahitian Vanilla Butter Cake
|$14.00
vanilla bean ice cream - fresh whipped cream
Yucatan Grill
550 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach
|Tres Leches Cake
|$5.95
Sponge cake soaked in 3 types of sweet milk creating the deliciously dense, moist Mexican classic! Topped with fresh whipped cream.
|Chocolate Molten Cake
|$5.95
Warm chocolate cake filled with a rich, creamy chocolate center and topped with fresh whipped cream.
|Pineapple Upside Down Cake
|$5.95
Moist vanilla cake cooked "upside down" with pineapple caramelized in brown sugar and butter. Topped with fresh whipped cream.