Chai lattes in Seal Beach

Seal Beach restaurants
Seal Beach restaurants that serve chai lattes

Javatinis Espresso - SB image

 

Javatinis Espresso - SB

148 Main St., Seal Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
-Iced Chai Latte
A fragrant and full bodied Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea and the highest quality spices, slow brewed to create the perfect balance. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper and milk over ice.
-Chai Latte Hot
A fragrant and full bodied Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea and the highest quality spices, slow brewed to create the perfect balance. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper with steamed milk into a velvety texture.
More about Javatinis Espresso - SB
2989eb46-c1c2-40a9-b7ab-c66ba18ffb2e image

 

Bogart's Coffee House

905 Ocean Ave, Seal Beach

Avg 4.3 (665 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$3.75
More about Bogart's Coffee House
Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery image

 

Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery

322 Main St, Seal Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spiced Chai Latte$4.00
Vanilla Chai Latte$4.00
SF Vanilla Chai Latte$4.00
More about Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery

