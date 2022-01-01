Chicken pizza in Seal Beach
Seal Beach restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about The Pizza Craft
The Pizza Craft
148 main, Seal Beach
|Medium Garlic Chicken Pizza
|$19.95
housemade roasted garlic sauce, Mozzarella, chicken breast, roasted
garlic gloves, parmesan, fresh parsley
|Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$11.95
bbq sauce, Mozzarella, bbq chicken breast, tomatoes, red onions, corn,
roasted peppers, fresh cilantro
|Small Garlic Chicken Pizza
|$11.95
housemade roasted garlic sauce, Mozzarella, chicken breast, roasted
garlic gloves, parmesan, fresh parsley
More about The Abbey
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Abbey
306 Main Street, Seal Beach
|Small Thai Chicken Pizza
|$17.25
Grilled chicken, cilantro, carrots, onion, and snow peas on top of a peanut sauce base. Finished with chopped peanuts.
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$21.50
Buffalo marinara sauce blend, pepperoni, crispy chicken, mozzarella, jack and blue cheese crumbles. Finished with buffalo drizzle.
|Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$17.50
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken breast pieces, red onion, and cilantro.