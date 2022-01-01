Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Seal Beach

Seal Beach restaurants
Seal Beach restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Item pic

 

The Pizza Craft

148 main, Seal Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Medium Garlic Chicken Pizza$19.95
housemade roasted garlic sauce, Mozzarella, chicken breast, roasted
garlic gloves, parmesan, fresh parsley
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza$11.95
bbq sauce, Mozzarella, bbq chicken breast, tomatoes, red onions, corn,
roasted peppers, fresh cilantro
Small Garlic Chicken Pizza$11.95
housemade roasted garlic sauce, Mozzarella, chicken breast, roasted
garlic gloves, parmesan, fresh parsley
More about The Pizza Craft
The Abbey image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Abbey

306 Main Street, Seal Beach

Avg 4.5 (359 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Small Thai Chicken Pizza$17.25
Grilled chicken, cilantro, carrots, onion, and snow peas on top of a peanut sauce base. Finished with chopped peanuts.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$21.50
Buffalo marinara sauce blend, pepperoni, crispy chicken, mozzarella, jack and blue cheese crumbles. Finished with buffalo drizzle.
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza$17.50
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken breast pieces, red onion, and cilantro.
More about The Abbey

