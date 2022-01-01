Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Seal Beach

Seal Beach restaurants
Seal Beach restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Abbey image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Abbey

306 Main Street, Seal Beach

Avg 4.5 (359 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1/2 Chicken Caesar Salad$15.50
Romaine lettuce topped with Caesar dressing, parmesan and grilled chicken breast.
Chicken Caesar Salad$18.50
Romaine lettuce topped with Caesar dressing, parmesan and grilled chicken breast.
Yucatan Grill image

GRILL

Yucatan Grill

550 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach

Avg 4.5 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad w/ Chicken$9.75
Tender greens, carrots, red cabbage and tomato topped with a chicken breast grilled to perfection.Served with your choice of dressing.
Item pic

 

SB Chicken Co

136 Main St, Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (25 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar salad$15.00
Item pic

 

Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery

322 Main St, Seal Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chinese Chicken Salad$16.43
Mixed greens, oven-roasted chicken breast, enoki mushrooms, daikon sprouts, carrots, crispy wonton strips, sesame dressing
