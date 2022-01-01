Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Croissants in
Seal Beach
/
Seal Beach
/
Croissants
Seal Beach restaurants that serve croissants
Javatinis Seal Beach
148 Main St., Seal Beach
No reviews yet
Croissant--
$3.25
More about Javatinis Seal Beach
Bogart's Coffee House
905 Ocean Ave, Seal Beach
Avg 4.3
(665 reviews)
Butter Croissant
$3.10
Light and airy butter croissant
More about Bogart's Coffee House
