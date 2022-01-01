Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Seal Beach

Seal Beach restaurants
Seal Beach restaurants that serve fish and chips

The Abbey image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Abbey

306 Main Street, Seal Beach

Avg 4.5 (359 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish N Chips$18.00
Beer-battered cod delicately fried and served with cole slaw and French fries. Finished with grilled lemon and a side of our house-made tartar sauce. (2pc)
1/2 Fish N Chips$14.00
Beer-battered cod delicately fried and served with cole slaw and French fries. Finished with grilled lemon and a side of our house-made tartar sauce. (2pc)
More about The Abbey
Hangout Restaurant - Seal Beach image

 

Hangout Restaurant - Seal Beach

901 Ocean Ave, Seal Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish N' Chips$18.99
Beer Battered Cod with Fries & Slaw
More about Hangout Restaurant - Seal Beach

