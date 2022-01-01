Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Seal Beach

Go
Seal Beach restaurants
Toast

Seal Beach restaurants that serve french fries

The Abbey image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Abbey

306 Main Street, Seal Beach

Avg 4.5 (359 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$6.50
Small French Fries$4.50
More about The Abbey
Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery image

 

Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery

322 Main St, Seal Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries Side$5.16
More about Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Seal Beach

Cappuccino

Hot Chocolate

Brisket

Paninis

Fish And Chips

Street Tacos

Sliders

Garden Salad

Map

More near Seal Beach to explore

Long Beach

Avg 4.3 (197 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (864 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (280 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (833 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (229 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (487 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston