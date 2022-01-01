Garden salad in Seal Beach
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Abbey
306 Main Street, Seal Beach
|1/2 Greenhouse Garden Salad
|$7.50
Mixed greens topped with carrots, tomato, jack, mozzarella, and onions. Choose ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, buffalo ranch, or thousand island.
|Greenhouse Garden Salad
|$10.75
Mixed greens topped with carrots, tomato, jack, mozzarella, and onions. Choose ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, buffalo ranch, or thousand island.