Pesto pizza in Seal Beach
Seal Beach restaurants that serve pesto pizza
More about The Abbey - Seal Beach
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Abbey - Seal Beach
306 Main Street, Seal Beach
|Small Pesto Artichoke Pizza
|$16.50
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, jack, herb-marinated artichokes, sun dried tomatoes, and feta crumbles. Finished with balsamic glaze.
|Pesto Herbo Artichoke Pizza
|$19.90
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, jack, herb-marinated artichokes, sun dried tomatoes, and feta crumbles. Finished with balsamic glaze.