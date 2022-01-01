Quesadillas in Seal Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seal Beach restaurants that serve quesadillas

The Abbey image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Abbey

306 Main Street, Seal Beach

Avg 4.5 (359 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$12.50
More about The Abbey
Yucatan Grill image

GRILL

Yucatan Grill

550 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach

Avg 4.5 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Ghost Cheese Quesadilla$10.95
Extremely Spicy! Grilled flour tortilla filled with blend of ghost peppers and cheese andtopped with sour cream and guacamole
Combo Meat Quesadilla$11.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of two of the following: char-grilled chicken, grilled veggies, carne asada, shrimp, fish or smoked meat. Topped with sour cream and guacamole.
Meat Quesadilla$10.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of char-grilled chicken, shrimp, fish or smoked meat and topped with sour cream and guacamole.
More about Yucatan Grill

