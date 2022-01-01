Quesadillas in Seal Beach
Seal Beach restaurants that serve quesadillas
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Abbey
306 Main Street, Seal Beach
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.50
GRILL
Yucatan Grill
550 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach
|Ghost Cheese Quesadilla
|$10.95
Extremely Spicy! Grilled flour tortilla filled with blend of ghost peppers and cheese andtopped with sour cream and guacamole
|Combo Meat Quesadilla
|$11.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of two of the following: char-grilled chicken, grilled veggies, carne asada, shrimp, fish or smoked meat. Topped with sour cream and guacamole.
|Meat Quesadilla
|$10.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of char-grilled chicken, shrimp, fish or smoked meat and topped with sour cream and guacamole.