Salmon in Seal Beach

Seal Beach restaurants
Seal Beach restaurants that serve salmon

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Abbey

306 Main Street, Seal Beach

Avg 4.5 (359 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pesto Salmon Pasta$23.50
Black & Blue Salmon BLT$17.75
Blackened salmon topped with blue cheese, bacon, mixed greens, tomato, and Dijon mustard. Served open faced on Crema Artisan grilled sourdough.
More about The Abbey
GRILL

Yucatan Grill

550 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach

Avg 4.5 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Taco$4.95
Salmon Taco$7.75
Corn tortilla filled with fresh salmon, cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage and chimichurri sauce.
More about Yucatan Grill
Hangout Restaurant - Seal Beach

901 Ocean Ave, Seal Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Miso Glazed Atlantic Salmon$21.99
Grilled Salmon with Mashed Potatoes & Veggies
Salmon Omelet$14.99
Grilled Salmon, Cream Cheese,
Red Onion & Capers
More about Hangout Restaurant - Seal Beach
Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery

322 Main St, Seal Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Omelette$19.35
Smoked salmon, tomato, caramelized onion, capers, cream cheese
Salmon Bagel$15.19
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, onion, tomato, capers, on our fresh made bagel of your choice.
Grilled Salmon Salad$19.24
Mixed greens, 6 oz grilled salmon, tomatoes, red onions, capers, sherry vinaigrette dressing
Please allow extra few minutes
More about Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery

