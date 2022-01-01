Salmon in Seal Beach
Seal Beach restaurants that serve salmon
More about The Abbey
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Abbey
306 Main Street, Seal Beach
|Pesto Salmon Pasta
|$23.50
|Black & Blue Salmon BLT
|$17.75
Blackened salmon topped with blue cheese, bacon, mixed greens, tomato, and Dijon mustard. Served open faced on Crema Artisan grilled sourdough.
More about Yucatan Grill
GRILL
Yucatan Grill
550 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach
|Salmon Taco
|$4.95
|Salmon Taco
|$7.75
Corn tortilla filled with fresh salmon, cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage and chimichurri sauce.
More about Hangout Restaurant - Seal Beach
Hangout Restaurant - Seal Beach
901 Ocean Ave, Seal Beach
|Miso Glazed Atlantic Salmon
|$21.99
Grilled Salmon with Mashed Potatoes & Veggies
|Salmon Omelet
|$14.99
Grilled Salmon, Cream Cheese,
Red Onion & Capers
More about Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery
Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery
322 Main St, Seal Beach
|Smoked Salmon Omelette
|$19.35
Smoked salmon, tomato, caramelized onion, capers, cream cheese
|Salmon Bagel
|$15.19
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, onion, tomato, capers, on our fresh made bagel of your choice.
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$19.24
Mixed greens, 6 oz grilled salmon, tomatoes, red onions, capers, sherry vinaigrette dressing
Please allow extra few minutes