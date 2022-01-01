Street tacos in Seal Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Abbey image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Abbey

306 Main Street, Seal Beach

Avg 4.5 (359 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Z's Street Tacos$11.50
(3) Pork al pastor marinated and cooked with pineapple and spices. Topped with onions and cilantro. Served with avocado salsa and tomatillo sauce.
More about The Abbey
Yucatan Grill image

GRILL

Yucatan Grill

550 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach

Avg 4.5 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly Mexican Street Taco$3.95
Tender pork belly smoked with cherry and apple woods for 12 hours
Calamari Mexican Street Taco$3.95
Tender Calamari lightly battered and fried to perfection.
Smoked Chicken Mexican Street Taco$3.95
Chicken smoked with cherry and apple woods
More about Yucatan Grill

