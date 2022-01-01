Street tacos in Seal Beach
Seal Beach restaurants that serve street tacos
More about The Abbey
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Abbey
306 Main Street, Seal Beach
|Z's Street Tacos
|$11.50
(3) Pork al pastor marinated and cooked with pineapple and spices. Topped with onions and cilantro. Served with avocado salsa and tomatillo sauce.
More about Yucatan Grill
GRILL
Yucatan Grill
550 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach
|Pork Belly Mexican Street Taco
|$3.95
Tender pork belly smoked with cherry and apple woods for 12 hours
|Calamari Mexican Street Taco
|$3.95
Tender Calamari lightly battered and fried to perfection.
|Smoked Chicken Mexican Street Taco
|$3.95
Chicken smoked with cherry and apple woods