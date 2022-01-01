Tacos in Seal Beach
Seal Beach restaurants that serve tacos
More about The Abbey
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Abbey
306 Main Street, Seal Beach
|Z's Street Tacos
|$11.50
(3) Pork al pastor marinated and cooked with pineapple and spices. Topped with onions and cilantro. Served with avocado salsa and tomatillo sauce.
More about Yucatan Grill
GRILL
Yucatan Grill
550 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach
|Pork Belly Mexican Street Taco
|$3.95
Tender pork belly smoked with cherry and apple woods for 12 hours
|Crispy Rolled Tacos
|$7.95
3 corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken or beef and garnished with sour cream and guacamole.
|Soft Taco
|$2.95
More about Hangout Restaurant - Seal Beach
Hangout Restaurant - Seal Beach
901 Ocean Ave, Seal Beach
|Veggie Tacos
|$12.99
Black Beans, Corn, Avocado, Slaw & Pico de Gallo
|Fried Fish Tacos
|$12.99
Slaw, Pico de Gallo & Crema
|Plain Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$14.99
Slaw, Pico de Gallo & Cholula Crema