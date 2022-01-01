Go
Seamore's

Delivering seafood shack favorites with a modern twist and great vibes - from shore to door.
Open 7 days @ Noon
Delivering in Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn.
Order online @ seamores.com
Weekday Happy Hour 3pm-6pm
Weekend Brunch Saturday & Sunday

161 Eigth Avenue

Popular Items

Baja Crispy Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Please Add Utensils & Napkins
Maine Lobster Roll$34.00
mayo, celery, old bay
Baja Seared Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Lobster Mac & Cheese$34.00
maine lobster, rigatoni, three cheese, breadcrumbs
I Do Not Want Utensils & Napkins
Kale & Avocado Salad$18.00
walnuts, sweet potato, quinoa, honey apple vinaigrette
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
Reel Deal With Blackened Shrimp$27.00
Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.
Mac & Cheese$10.00
Location

161 Eigth Avenue

New York NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
