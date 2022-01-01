Go
Welcome to our Brooklyn location on the iconic, cobblestone-lined Water street in DUMBO - nothing more fitting than great seafood on the water. With chill vibes, great hospitality, and seafood shack bites, we’re happy to bring Montauk to the water street sidewalk. We take walk-ins, reservations, offer take-out and delivery, and provide private dining & bar space for your next special event. From neighbors to new visitors we can't wait to see ya under the bridge.

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

66 Water Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (650 reviews)

Popular Items

Reel Deal With Blackened Shrimp$27.00
Served over white balsamic roasted brussels sprouts, delicata squash with crushed walnuts, & cauliflower mash.
General Tsos Cauliflower$12.00
fried cauliflower, sesame, chives
Fish & Chips$25.00
daily catch, tartar sauce, pickled veggies
I Do Not Want Utensils & Napkins
Kale & Avocado Salad$18.00
walnuts, sweet potato, quinoa, honey apple vinaigrette
Baja Seared Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Seamore's Burger$21.00
double beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, special sauce
Shrimp Nachos$19.00
corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, lime crema, jalapeno, cilantro, guacamole
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

66 Water Street

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
