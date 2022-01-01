Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Seanachai Whiskey and Cocktail Bar
Open today 3:30 PM - 11:30 PM
No reviews yet
3157B Maybank Hwy
Johns Island, SC 29455
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Location
3157B Maybank Hwy, Johns Island SC 29455
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Estuary Beans and Barley
Come in and enjoy!
Flying High FroYo
Come in and enjoy!
The Southern General
The Southern General Craft Sandwich Shop & Bar
Charleston Distilling Co
Bottles available for purchase UNTIL 7PM MONDAY to SATURDAY per SC State Law. Bottle sales are not permitted by law on Sundays. Come in and enjoy!