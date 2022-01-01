Go
Sean's Shack

Come in and enjoy!

5900 Duraleigh Road

Popular Items

Cookies n Cream
Spicy Chkn Swch$4.99
Fried Crispy spicy chicken sandwich with a hint of jalapeno, served on pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & cayenne mayo.
Sourdough Burger$6.29
Burger made on grilled sourdough bread, American & Swiss cheese, tomatoes & tangy sauce Add Bacon $1.50
BLT$4.99
Texan BBQ Burger$6.29
Burger with 2 angus beef, American cheese, bacon, crispy onion, diced onion & Texan BBQ sauce
Location

5900 Duraleigh Road

Raleigh NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
