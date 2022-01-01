Go
Sean's Shack

Sean's Shack is a locally owned and operated business, our products are sourced locally and made with all natural ingredients that contain no preservatives or additives.

2840 E Millbrook Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Honey Mustard$0.30
Single Cheese$3.29
Hamburger: angus beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, ketchup & mustard (All toppings are optional if you like us to customize the burgers to your taste)
Lg Tater Tots$3.99
Crispy fried tater tots
Lg Seasoned Curly Fries$3.99
ChknTenders 5 Pc$5.69
Artisan chicken tenders served freshly made dipping sauces to choose from
Fresh Strawberry
Location

2840 E Millbrook Road

Raleigh NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

