Seaport Fudge Factory, Inc

Family owned dessert shop located in Seaport Village San Diego since 1991.

859 W HARBOR DR STE A2

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Soft Serve 6oz$6.50
Cereal Bowl$15.00
Dipped Strawberries$9.99
Candy
Candy Options: Taffy, Peach or Watermelon Rings, Gummy Bears, Pop corn, Cotton Candy, Sour Belts
Fudge$7.49
Includes one chunk of fudge.
Available Options.
Plain Chocolate Fudge,
Rocky Road,
Chocolate Walnut,
Plain Peanut Butter,
Cookies N' Cream
Dole Bowl$19.99
Italian Soda
Carmel Apples
Available Apple Options
Plain Caramel Apple,
Peanut,
Oreo,
Cheesecake,
Rocky Road - peanuts - white chocolate & dark chocolate,
Fruity Pebbles,
Strawberry Shortcake
Easter Oreo Box (10)$24.99
10 Easter-themed chocolate dipped Oreos
Macaron Box (8)$15.00
Includes 8 assorted flavors. Flavors may change upon season.
See full menu

Location

859 W HARBOR DR STE A2

SAN DIEGO CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

