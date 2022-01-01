Seasalt Del Mar

MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA

No reviews yet

"MOM Loves you... Mom's pizza & Pasta brings the taste of New York City, Italy and Sicily to San Diego. We make our pizza on hot stones. hence the crispy and dark brown crust with a crusty, chewy texture and nutty falvor. Our dough is fermented for 72 hours for that great flavor and digestibility since all the bad sugars are consumed by our little yeast buddies. Our sauce is made from 2 different types of fresh Italian tomatoes grown in CA. Our vendor is the only grower in USA that actually grows Italian tomatoes. Our cheese is freshly hand shredded from all natural mozzarella cheese. IN addition to pizza we have one of the best calzones, stromboli, chicken parm and freshly made pasta in the area. We do not cut corners and make every pizza, pasta and sandwich to order. Give us a try and see it for yourself. MOM."

